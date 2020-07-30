Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala was a box office success when it released. Apart from the harsh criticism, it faced for brown facing, the movie was loved by most. Now, Bala had added another feather to the cap that is covering the wig. The movie is the only Indian film festival that will screen this year at Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival in Canada. The film festival that started on July 20 and will end on July 31, showcased films from the countries that are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bala Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Shakti Mohan and Other Celebs Are Mighty Impressed with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Comedy Drama.

The website of the film festival has a roster available. Other movies that were showcased at the film festival were the Canadian film The Cuban, Chinese film Sheep Without a Shepherd, Italy's Tomorrow's a New Day and If You Love Me, Brazil's Back To Maracana, French offering Spread Your Wings, Russia's T 34, and a few other titles.

Popular trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival in #Toronto on 31 July 2020... A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a Drive In... #Bala is the only #Indian film at this film festival."

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

NEWS... #Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive In Film Festival in #Toronto on 31 July 2020... A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a Drive In... #Bala is the only #Indian film at this film festival. pic.twitter.com/SK6CRxDzuf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2020

In his review, LatestLY's in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote, "Bala is funny, it has a story that people can relate to and three leads that you can connect to. It may stick to a formula, but if that formula is guaranteed to give you entertainment, then who is complaining? The bigger question to ask here is, how does Ayushmann make every film of his, so entertaining?"

