‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Stand-up comedian Pranit More, known for his observational humour and recent stint on Bigg Boss 19, has reportedly deactivated his primary Instagram account, @rj_pranit, today, June 10, 2026. This move comes amidst a furious online backlash over a viral stand-up comedy clip that featured an audience member making highly contentious remarks about expecting sexual favours in return for spending INR 370 on a biryani during a date. ‘Woh Toh Aapke Bhi Views Hain’: Kusha Kapila Blasts Pranit More Over Himanshu Jangra’s INR 370 Biryani Video.

The controversy, which ignited across social media platforms in late May and early June 2026, has fueled discussions about misogyny, transactional dating, and the responsibility of comedians on stage.

RJ Pranit Deactivates Instagram Amid Social Media Criticism

Pranit More's main Instagram profile, which previously boasted a significant following, now appears with zero followers and zero following, suggesting a temporary deactivation rather than a permanent deletion. While his primary account remains inaccessible, a secondary account, @maharashtrianbhau, reportedly remains active. The deactivation follows days of relentless trolling and criticism directed at the comedian for his reaction to an audience member's problematic comments during a live show in Gurugram.

Screenshot of Pranit More's Instagram Profile

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The contentious clip, which has since been removed by More, showed a 23-year-old audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra from Gurugram, recounting a date experience. Jangra stated that after spending approximately INR 370 on chicken biryani for a woman, he implied an expectation of physical intimacy when she asked for a ride home, explicitly saying, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi” (I said that since it cost Rs 370, I will recover it). In the viral footage, More was seen laughing along and referring to the exchange as "Peak Gurgaon content," which drew heavy criticism for not challenging the misogynistic undertones.

Pranit More Issues Apology

As the outrage intensified, both the audience member and the comedian issued apologies. Himanshu Jangra reportedly apologised publicly, stating he never intended to disrespect anyone and acknowledged his comments were inappropriate. Following the widespread online condemnation, Jangra was reportedly terminated from his position as a web developer at Gurugram-based Starvik Design and subsequently deleted his social media accounts.

Pranit More, on June 2, 2026, released a public statement on his Instagram Stories (before deactivation) apologising for the incident. He clarified that the audience member’s remarks did not reflect his personal beliefs. More admitted to a "lapse in judgment," stating, "Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on." He also confirmed the removal of the controversial video from all his platforms, emphasising that he did not wish to "amplify or normalise those views."

Industry Reactions and Past Controversies

The 'INR 370 Biryani' incident has prompted several prominent personalities and influencers to weigh in. Celebrated creators like Sakshi Shivdasani, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh criticised the comments made during the show and More's initial reaction, calling the incident "gross and disgusting" and highlighting the need for accountability. ‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video).

This is not the first time Pranit More has faced controversy. In 2025, during his participation in Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan publicly admonished him for making inappropriate jokes. Salman reportedly told More, “Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joke sahi nahi hai. Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don't think you should go below the belt.” This earlier incident involved jokes about a female audience member, which many viewers found offensive. The current controversy reignites questions about the boundaries of comedy and the responsibility of performers in addressing problematic content on stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).