Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Hails Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Says It Offers Lessons in Counter-Terrorism (Watch Video)

In a significant diplomatic endorsement for Indian cinema, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has commended filmmaker Aditya Dhar's recent spy action-thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as a potent example of modern counter-terrorism strategies. His remarks, made in an exclusive interaction, underscore the film's impactful portrayal of national security operations. Deepika Padukone’s Father Prakash Padukone Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Calls It ‘A Little Bit Too Much Violence’.

Israeli Envoy Showers Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ambassador Azar, who revealed he had watched both instalments of the Dhurandhar duology, expressed particular admiration for the sequel, stating, "I like the second one even more." He highlighted the film's compelling demonstration of how effective counter-terrorism operations should be conducted through a strategic blend of intelligence, advanced technology, and robust institutional mechanisms.

Azar emphasised that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' goes beyond mere entertainment, serving as a powerful illustration of India's resolve to dismantle terror networks and confront threats to national security. The Ambassador pointed out the film's strong message regarding the intricate links between terrorism, terror financing, narcotics trafficking, and counterfeit currency operations, noting how such interconnected networks can destabilise societies.

"The combination of terror attacks with terror financing, drug dealing and counterfeit money was all combined in a network that was really destroying this country," Azar stated, adding that the movie effectively showcases how determined action by state agencies can disrupt these networks and restore stability. He concluded that by improving the functionality and sophistication of intelligence, combined with technology, a country can achieve stability and prosperity.

Reuven Azar Says Ge Liked ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ More

Real friends deliver in time of need. Watch my conversation w @AdityaRajKaul on #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge, counterterrorism 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳💪💪 https://t.co/Pcd3X13DJx — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) June 16, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Dominance

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a monumental success since its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid celebrations. Produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, among others. The film, with a runtime of 229 minutes, serves as the final instalment of the Dhurandhar duology and has shattered multiple box office records.

The film quickly surpassed INR 1,352 crore worldwide within its first two weeks. The Dhurandhar duology has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian franchise of all time globally, with a combined gross of over INR 3,200 crore. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' itself holds the record for the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically. It was also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The duology was made on a combined budget of INR 250–255 crore.

Notably, the film's storyline loosely incorporates several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 26/11 attacks, Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation. CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon Questions Upasana Singh’s Presence AT FWICE’s ‘Don 3’ Press Meet.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles, alongside Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. The soundtrack has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).