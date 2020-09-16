Post Jaya Bachchan's powerful speech in Lok Sabha, Maharashtra government has decided to beef up security outside her Mumbai residence. The veteran actress, without taking any names said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed" with a Lok Sabha member's statement on Monday. The 'member' in question here was Bhojpuri actor and politician, Ravi Kishan. Post his 'drug addiction' comment in the film industry, another veteran actress and politician, Jaya Prada has extended her support to the actor while taking a dig at Jaya Bachchan for doing politics over the issue. Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu Laud Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech About 'Conspiracy to Defame Bollywood' (View Tweets).

"I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue," said Jaya Prada in her conversation with ANI. Bollywood celebrities earlier supported Jaya Bachchan's powerful speech wherein she said, "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry."

I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue: Jaya Prada, BJP pic.twitter.com/VKaRkanlKq — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries," Ravi Kishan had said in Lok Sabha on Day One of parliament's monsoon session. Jaya Bachchan Raises Issue Of 'Conspiracy to Defame Bollywood' In Monsoon Session Of Parliament, Says 'People Who Made Their Name in This Industry Now Call It Gutter'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has managed to unearth the ugly secrets of Bollywood. NCB in its interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty has managed to jot down a list of celebs whom she has named in the alleged drug abuse case.

