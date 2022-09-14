Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jogi, has talked about working with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra for the movie. He says it is important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner. Jogi is set in the capital of India, Delhi in 1984. It charts a story of three friends who unite to save hundreds in their town. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dasturi in the lead roles. Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh’s Character Fights Against All Odds to Save His Family; Ali Abbas Zafar Directorial to Premiere on Netflix on September 16 (Watch Video).

In the film, Diljit is the protagonist Jogi who advocates for brotherhood, unity and courage to fight against all odds and go the extra mile to protect his loved ones. Discussing his experience working with Ali and Himanshu, Diljit said: "Working with Ali Bha Ji and Himanshu Bha ji on this project was very collaborative. As a team they are always in sync and for an Artiste it's relieving when the process of making is enjoyable. It is important that a story is said in a credible yet sensitive manner and I am glad that Ali Bha ji & Himanshu Bha ji understand this. I wish audiences like our work." Maja Ma: Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur’s Family Drama To Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

Jogi is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. Jogi will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).