Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly come under increased security review after threats were issued by the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The tension began following singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he touched Bachchan's feet as a mark of respect.

According to a report by CNN-News18, central agencies are assessing the situation amid fears of a possible attempt on Bachchan’s safety. A senior source told the outlet, “Some threats to Bachchan are under assessment by central agencies, who say that they are in connection with his recent meeting with Dosanjh.”

Melbourne Ups Security Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA 2025 Concert

Meanwhile, Australian authorities have raised the threat level in Melbourne to level 2 ahead of Diljit’s upcoming AURA 2025 concert, scheduled for November 1. The move follows calls for shutdown rallies and a video message from SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Officials suspect a “calibrated influence operation” aimed at inciting unrest rather than spontaneous outrage. Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Receives Threat From Khalistani Group Sikhs for Justice for Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet on ‘KBC 17’ – Reports.

Authorities on Alert As Khalistani Group Spreads Threats Online

Reports also claim the group has been using social media hashtags to spread inflammatory messages. With security agencies on high alert in both India and Australia, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any disturbance around Diljit’s performance or potential targeting of public figures involved.

