Johnny Lever carved a name for himself in the Bollywood industry for his class apart comedy. He is an icon for many when it comes to the genre of comedy and many aspiring comedians look up to him as a mentor. Lever has given some classic performances in the past in films like Golmaal 3, Baazigar, Dhule Raja, Badshah and more and now he is putting all his experience to use. His fans have always wanted to learn his tricks and tip on how he does comedy so well and Johnny is giving them exactly that. Johnny Lever Birthday Special: 5 Comedy Scenes Of This Brilliant Actor That Deserve A Standing Ovation.

The actor has added a new feather to his hat and will now be teaching ambitious humorists the skills that go into becoming a successful artist. Sharing a sneak peek of the upcoming episodes, Johnny tweeted a video with a small message. He revealed that he will be teaching comedy starting from January 15 via a learning and entertainment platform. The video showed Johnny showing off his comedy skills and how he is excited to teach it to others.

Apart from this, Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is also following her father's footsteps and gaining quite some popularity online. Recently she had shared a video where she mimicked Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut discussing the COVID-19 vaccine. Farah even reacted to Jamie's video and revealed that her 12-year-old son Czar has started making fun of her. Johnny Lever Birthday Special: India’s Best Comedian Turns 60, a Look at His Comedy Scene Videos That Serve As Funniest Memes on Internet!

On the work front, Johnny was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1. He essayed the role of a police officer in the film and was showered with a lot of love for his role. The film premiered on Prime on December 25, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).