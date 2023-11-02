Shah Rukh Khan is often accused of never experimenting with his roles. However, if you take a closer look at his filmography, it becomes evident that this accusation doesn't hold true. Once he was primarily associated with his romantic 'Raj-Rahul' persona. In recent times, filmmakers have attempted to capture more of his real-life character (that hand-lift pose is now somewhat cliché, isn't it?). But is it entirely the superstar's fault that he's been trapped in this image? Over his 30-year-plus career, Shah Rukh Khan has undertaken several experiments, but it's the more conventional attempts that have succeeded at the box office. Nevertheless, it's when SRK delved into experimental roles that his legacy truly shines, as you'll soon discover. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From F1 Racing in Baazigar to Hockey in Chak De India, 10 Scenes of King Khan Being a Sports Champ on Big Screen.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's journey into the past and explore 11 instances when Shah Rukh ventured into experimental territory with his roles and movies, and how they fared.

Maya Memsaab

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Sahi in Maya Memsaab

In Ketan Mehta's adaptation of Madam Bovary, Shah Rukh Khan took on a daring role early in his career. The film featured the actor in some intense, intimate scenes with co-star Deepa Mehta, including a deleted scene where he purportedly appeared nude. SRK refrained from such risqué roles for nearly two decades, only breaking his "no-kissing" policy with 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar

In 2023, it's difficult to fathom why playing the anti-hero role in Abbas-Mustan's remake of A Kiss Before Dying was considered a groundbreaking move. However, during that era, it was indeed a daring step to portray a protagonist unafraid of pushing an innocent girl to her death as part of his vendetta. Many popular actors at the time declined this role before SRK took the bold leap. Baazigar is also significant for introducing the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol pairing.

Hey Ram

Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan's bilingual alternate history drama stands ahead of its time, featuring prominent Bollywood stars like Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Atul Kulkarni. Shah Rukh Khan had an extended cameo as Amjad Khan, a Pathan and the friend of the protagonist, whose sacrifice steers the misguided hero toward the virtuous path. This was an unconventional role for SRK, whose romantic avatar as Raj-Rahul was already well-established. Despite limited screen time, his character remains impactful and resonates even in present times.

Aśoka

Shah Rukh Khan in Aśoka

As a producer, Shah Rukh Khan has taken risks from the beginning. If his debut production Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani satirised the media, "Aśoka" offered a revisionist take on the life of Samrat Ashoka. It marked SRK's first historical drama, but its commercialized nature didn't appeal to audiences at the time, resulting in a lackluster performance at the box office. However, time has been kind to the film, praised for its cinematography, performances, and songs.

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

Swades introduced a side of Shah Rukh Khan rarely seen before. Critics hailed Mohan Bhargava as the most non-SRK character he had ever portrayed when the film was released in 2004. Swades defied expectations as the follow-up to Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated Lagaan. While it didn't achieve commercial success, it remains one of SRK's boldest films, delivering a career-best performance, cruelly robbed of a National Award win for Best Actor.

Paheli

Shah Rukh Khan in Paheli

As mentioned before, Shah Rukh Khan, as a producer, has consistently been a risk-taker, even when these risks don't always pay off at the box office. Paheli, directed by Amol Palekar, revisited Mani Kaul's Duvidha with a fairytale treatment. It was surprising for Shah Rukh Khan to back and take on the lead dual roles of a meek, subservient merchant and the ghost who falls for the merchant's abandoned wife. The merchant role was notably different from King Khan's usual romantic characters.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

With the exception of Hey Ram, all the other films in this list feature a romantic track for SRK's character. However, Shimit Amin's Chak De! India offered a stark departure, where Shah Rukh Khan didn't have the opportunity to woo a girl but instead took on a leadership role to train a group of girls for a hockey competition. Similar to Swades, Chak De! India showcased a non-SRK role where Shah Rukh Khan excelled brilliantly, particularly in the scene where Vidya Malwade's goalie saves the final penalty goal.

My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan was an experiment not just for Shah Rukh Khan but also for Karan Johar, known for his colourful entertainers. Surprisingly, both succeeded in this endeavor. In my humble opinion, MNIK remains KJo's best film to date, despite the divisive third act. Shah Rukh Khan delivered a controlled performance as an autistic person, and the film's exploration of Islamophobia in a post-9/11 world continues to be relevant.

Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One

Ra.One is a polarising superhero film, credited for being an unconventional take in the superhero genre, with SRK playing a non-human character. The film took a risk by naming itself after the villain, rather than the hero. While the narrative may not be seamless, Anubhav Sinha's movie is remembered for its stunning special effects and SRK's commitment to making his productions appear world-class, even at the expense of a higher budget.

Fan

Shah Rukh Khan in Fan

Fan might have missed the mark because the pre-release marketing misled viewers into expecting a feel-good entertainer, whereas the Maneesh Sharma-directed film turned out to be a satirical thriller that delved deeply into hero-worship. The dual performances from Shah Rukh Khan, portraying both the superstar and his toxically obsessed fan, were notably excellent.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero

The failure of Zero led Shah Rukh Khan to take a five-year hiatus (not helped by COVID-19) before returning as a lead actor. Playing a vertically challenged character was a significant risk for a commercial superstar like him, particularly without a "normal" alter ego to balance it, as seen in Kamal Haasan's Appu Raja. Additionally, Baua Singh's character was not explicitly designed to gain sympathy. Zero narrated a story of redemption, although the space mission in the second half proved divisive among viewers.

With a remarkable comeback after the failures of Zero, including the blockbuster successes of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has recaptured his throne by catering to the masses. While we celebrate the King's return, the question remains whether SRK will ever venture into experimenting with his characters and roles again.

