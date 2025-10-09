Indian Idol Season 16 is all set to begin on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and is already creating a buzz. The singing reality show isn't just about discovering new talent but also about honouring the legends of Indian music. A behind-the-scenes video from the Indian Idol 16 stage has gone viral, wherein judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah are seen paying a heartfelt tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Indian Idol 16 celebrated his legacy, as the judges performed his songs Mayabini and Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra, along with a contestant hailed from Assam, Zubeen Garg’s home state. ‘Indian Idol 16’: New Season of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah’s Popular Singing Show to Premiere on THIS Date With ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ Theme – First Promo Out!

Tribute to Zubeen Garg on 'Indian Idol 16'

Renowned for his soulful voice and chart-topping songs in Assamese, Hindi and Bengali, Zubeen Garg inspired generations of singers with his versatility and passion. The tribute on Indian Idol 16 became even more special when the contestant joined Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani to perform one of Zubeen Garg’s iconic songs, Mayabini, followed by the soulful track Mann Baawra. The performance showcased not only Zubeen Garg’s musical brilliance but also the deep emotional connection his songs continue to have with audiences across the country. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani Remember Zubeen Garg on ‘Indian Idol 16’ with Assamese Contestant - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Vishal Dadlani can be seen saying about Zubeen Garg, “It’s amazing—Assam is one of the most musical places. Zubeen was born and brought up there, and he’s one of the biggest stars. As an Assamese, it’s not a small thing losing Zubeen, but Zubeen was one of the greatest of all time. Zubeen forever.” Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah get emotional, as they remember Zubeen Garg’s music. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP and Singer’s Cousin, Sent to 7 Days Police Custody Following His Arrest (Watch Video).

The tribute to Zubeen Garg on Indian Idol 16 goes with the sixteenth season’s theme of Yaadon Ki Playlist, a celebration of memorable melodies, while introducing fresh voices to the nation. Indian Idol 16 premieres on Saturday, October 18, 2025, on Sony Entertainment Television.

