Diljit Dosanjh Death Remarks: Fans Worried After Singer’s Cryptic Comments at Calgary Concert (Watch Video)

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Global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has sparked widespread concern following a series of deeply personal and cryptic reflections shared during his recent concert in Canada. During his "Aura World Tour" performance at the Scotiabank Saddledome on April 30, the singer-actor paused his high-energy set to speak candidly about mortality, spiritual detachment, and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab, leaving many fans questioning his well-being. Diljit Dosanjh Brings ‘Aura’ to ‘The Tonight Show’, Punjabi Singer Teaches Jimmy Fallon Some Bhangra Moves (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh Says I Don’t Fear Death – Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh’s Emotional Speech Goes Viral

In a video that has since gone viral on platforms like Instagram and Reddit, Dosanjh is heard addressing the crowd in Punjabi with a sombre tone. The singer, typically known for his cheerful and vibrant public persona, shared that he no longer fears death. “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death," Dosanjh told the packed stadium. "Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. This is not just a matter of Punjab; it is and will always be. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

Diljit Dosanjh Spreads Message of Love and Peace

Despite the heavy subject matter, Dosanjh emphasised a philosophy of love and letting go of negativity. He spoke about his efforts to integrate "love, respect, and forgiveness" into his daily life, stating that he holds no animosity toward anyone. The singer also made an emotional reference to his heritage, reinforcing his role as a cultural representative. "Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab," he added, drawing cheers from the audience even as the underlying message raised alarms online.

Fans Concerned After Viral Video

The footage has triggered a massive wave of discussion on social media. On Reddit, fans expressed worry that the pressures of global fame and persistent online trolling may be taking a toll on the artist. Some users pointed to his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and subsequent criticism from certain groups as potential sources of stress. "Unfortunate how people troll this," one fan wrote, drawing parallels to other global artists who struggled at the peak of their careers. "I really hope people start taking mental health seriously instead of trolling and making it worse." Diljit Dosanjh Scripts History by Becoming First Indian Artiste To Sell Out a Stadium in Sydney; Singer Wins Hearts As He Invites Family Who Recreated His Met Gala 2025 Look Onstage (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Film

The emotional revelation comes at a professional high for Dosanjh. Earlier this year, he starred in the blockbuster war film Border 2, which has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. He was also recently seen in the Punjabi sequel Sardaar Ji 3. Looking ahead, Dosanjh is set to headline Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh. The film, which explores themes of memory and lost love during the 1947 Partition, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).