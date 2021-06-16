Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared a poster of her upcoming film Dhaakad, saying she looks forward to starting work on the film. "Can't wait to start filming #Dhaakad," she wrote on the image, which she shared on her Instagram Story. Arjun Rampal Pens Appreciation Post for Dhaakad Team After Schedule Wrap of Kangana Ranaut Starrer.

In the picture she shared, Kangana is seen in an action-packed avatar. A toppled burning car is visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol. Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Wraps Bhopal Schedule of Her Upcoming Action-Thriller, Actress Says ‘New Venture Coming Up’.

"Dhaakad" is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1. Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana's upcoming roster includes "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".

