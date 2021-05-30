Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures with family members on Saturday. The actress, who has tested Covid 19 negative, is glad that she can now spend time with her close ones. In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Champi From Mother at Her Beautiful Manali Home (See Pic).

The actress also informed where she would be headed next in the caption. "Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi," she wrote. Kangana Ranaut Praises Samantha Akkineni From The Family Man 2 Trailer, Says ‘This Girl Has My Heart’.

Kangana Ranaut Spends Some Gala Time With Family

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

