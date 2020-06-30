Let us admit, we all have danced to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Bole Choodhiyan. The song was immortalised by Kareena Kapoor Khan's flawless performance in a film where she is mostly quite OTT. Today, the actress has finished 20 years in the film industry. '90s kids will remember when Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The audience did not accept her right away, but over the years she has became the reigning diva of Bollywood. She is loved by millions. Kareena Kapoor on Item Songs After Being a Mom: Read What Your Favourite Actress has to Say!

And she has not just achieved this phenomenal fan-following because her stellar performances in films like Talaash, Chameli, Dev or Jab We Met. The songs that she has featured in over the years have also helped her establish herself as the queen of hearts. Today, to wish Bebo on her 20 year anniversary in Bollywood, we are going to compile the ultimate Kareena Kapoor Khan music playlist.

Yeh Ishq Haaye

A very cute, bubbly song from Jab We Met, the film that made Kareena the superstar she is.

Fevicol Se

Sung by Mamta Sharma, this song was so much oomph, thanks to Bebo.

Marjaani

An out and out dance number with Indo-Arabic beats. Kareena looked gorgeous.

Falak Tak

This song, from Tashan, did not get as much attention as Chaliya. Falak Tak is one of the most beautiful love songs ever.

Raat Ka Nasha Abhi

Kareena's expressions add fire to this song.

Maine Jisko Chaha

This sexy, raunchy number stars Fardeen Khan and Kareena. Is it just us or Alisha's playback singing suits Kareena perfectly.

Zoobi Doobi

Kareena looks beautiful in bheegi bheegi saree and thumke lagaati.

Bole Choodhiyan

We are so happy that Kareena challenged Hrithik Roshan in K3G to sing and return gave us this phenomenal dance number.

Panchi Nadiyaan

From her debut film, Refugee, this song will give you something to think about.

Fanaa

This groovy, techno number composed by AR Rahman was from the movie Yuva featuring Kareena with Vivek Oberoi.

Rafta Rafta

This fun romantic number from Hulchul will compel you to listen to it on loop.

It's Rocking

Kareena did this special song in a film for a friend. In a forgettable film, this song remains famous even today.

Chammak Challo

The song from by Akon featured in the superhero film Ra.One. Kareena was seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dupatta Mera

Kareena featured in this dance number from Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

High Heels

It was not Kareena Kapoor who was wearing High Heels in this song, but Arjun Kapoor. Worth a watch.

Bhaage Re Man

Kareena earned critical acclaim for her performance in Chameli, playing a sex worker. Her rain song, Bhage Re Man, was simple, groovy and pure.

Lal Ghagra

Kareena set the stage on fire with Akshay Kumar in this dance number from Good Newwz.

Tareefan

Veere Di Wedding became the first highly successful film about female friendships in Bollywood. Tareefan is a sexy, slow hip-hop number by Qaran featuring Badshah, that also helped the film gain fans.

Dil Mera Muft Ka

The dance number from Agent Vinod featured the actress doing mujra for the first time.

Bebo

And finally...this number from Kambakht Ishq. This song seems to be literally written for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the future, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. Veere Di Wedding makers are also developing a sequel.

