Mumbai, November 20: Bollywood director and the creative producer of the streaming special 'Dining with the Kapoors', Tarun Mansukhani, in a conversation with IANS, shared what it was like to shoot with the entire Kapoor clan for the special. “If I had to say it in one word, then chaotic,” said Tarun. “But chaotic in a fun way because in this film, there was no script. It's reality, right? And you want them to be as authentic as possible.”

He added, "So our jobs for the first time were actually to keep the cameras away, just shooting this and letting them be by themselves and be with each other to create that kind of a moment that we wanted from the show. And I think what was great about it is that we got to see the family the way they always are with each other."

Talking about it, the special features a special gathering of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors, coming together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and the son of the family’s patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor. It features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie.

The 1-hour special is created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra and serves up an intimate look at one of India's most beloved film families. It has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style and invites viewers to pull up a chair and share in the Kapoor family's laughter, stories, and cherished memories, from playful banter to tender reflections, all tied together by their true passion, food.

Director Smriti Mundhra said in a statement, “I’ve been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before, on ‘Indian Matchmaking’, ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ‘The Romantics’, so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special.”

She further mentioned, “The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn’t just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them, hearing the stories, the laughter, and the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away.

I’m grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy.” On the 15th of November, the first trailer of Dining with the Kapoors was unveiled, and it is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix.

