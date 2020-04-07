Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Classic Pout In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be the ultimate fashionista, we all know that. But in just a few weeks, she is also already a social media star! The actress recently debuted on Instagram, and is winning the game. Well, look at hr recent post. She just caught into the trend of 'working from home' but in her own fashionable way! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is PHAT (Pretty Hot and Tempting) As the Trailblazer in This Vogue Photoshoot – View Pics.

In the latest picture, she looks gorgeous donning a hat. She wore an off-white shirt paired with a ripped white pair of jeans. With her classic pout, she looked stunning as ever. Check out the picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram Work from home they said... A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

Bebo has not just restricted her posts with professional posts. She keeps on updating her fans with the daily shenanigans of the Pataudi family. From her song, Taimur's cute activities to her husband Saif Ali Khan's tid-bits, she shares them at regular intervals. And indeed it is fun to peep into her world directly rather than like before through the fan pages.

On the work front, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium and Good Newwz. Both the films were well received by the fans. She is all set to do her first historic period drama named Takht. The film will be helmed by Karan Johar and has an ensemble cast. Well, it is too far from seeing the light of the day yet. So, till then, stay tuned to her Instagram account!