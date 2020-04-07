Kareena Kapoor Khan Is PHAT (Pretty Hot and Tempting) As the Trailblazer in This Vogue Photoshoot – View Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Vogue Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We know that Bollywood's ultimate trailblazer, Kareena Kapoor Khan never skips an opportunity to astound us! With a rare penchant to make even the most basic style look ultra-glamorous, it is for this reason and much more that Kareena is helmed as the resident Glamazon of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the mercurial levels with this sizzling AF photoshoot for this month's edition of Vogue. Playing dress-up, Kareena has flitted from one ensemble to another in this issue titled as Keeping Up with Kareena as she reimagines life and love in 20 questions. Kareena, as the ultimate style icon, courtesy an unwavering spirit and aplomb, has Khan embarked upon an alluring style adventure featuring vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, contemporary cuts and all that’s in vogue with varied fashion stylists.

The photoshoot has been styled by Vogue Fashion editor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, lensed by Tarun Vidhwa with the glam squad featuring makeup artist Pompy Hans and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori at the Snowball Studios. Here is a breakdown of the Bebo-licious moments from Vogue’s photoshoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kills It With a Sexy Shoot For Vogue India's April 2020 Magazine Cover

A Vitello head couture handcrafted by acid attack survivors of Ara Lumiere with earrings by Mouchkine Jewellery. Dramatic eyes and metallic pink glossy lips accompany.

A sequined dress is layered with a Bottega Veneta brown coat and earrings by Misho Designs. Glossy glam and pulled back hair completes this look.

A bustier by Koche is teamed with a tiered skirt by Roberto Cavalli as wavy hair and subtle glam up the look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears Pasta Jewellery Made by Son Taimur.

A blue body-hugging gown by Alessandra Rich is teamed with a black corset underneath and accessorized by Tanzire's spiral, symphony ring and intricate Sophia Webster heels. Nude glam and wavy hair complete this look.

On the professional front, Kareena was seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will be seen in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.