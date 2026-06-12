Katrina Kaif to Make Her Big Screen Comeback Alongside Tabu in ‘Chandni Bar 2’? Here’s What We Know

After months of anticipation surrounding her next cinematic venture, reports suggest that actress Katrina Kaif is being considered for a pivotal role in Chandni Bar 2, the much-speculated sequel to Madhur Bhandarkar's National Award-winning 2001 film. The potential casting has ignited significant excitement, particularly with veteran actress Tabu also reportedly in advanced discussions to return as her powerful character, Mumtaz Sawant. Katrina Kaif NOT Making Acting Comeback With OTT Project After Embracing Motherhood; Viral Reports False.

Katrina Kaif to Return to the Big Screen in ‘Chandni Bar 2’?

Speculation is mounting that Chandni Bar 2 could mark Katrina Kaif's anticipated return to the silver screen following her break for motherhood. The actress, last seen in the critically appreciated Merry Christmas in January 2024, has reportedly been evaluating scripts carefully, with sources indicating an interest in projects that align with her current phase of life.

According to a Filmfare report, the actress is in talks for Chandni Bar 2, which will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. While some reports suggested her openness to exploring OTT projects for her comeback, the buzz around the film points towards a theatrical return. Her attachment to the project, though unconfirmed by the makers, is already generating considerable industry chatter and fan enthusiasm.

Tabu's Iconic Role to be Reprised

A major highlight of the Chandni Bar 2 development is the strong possibility of Tabu returning to play Mumtaz Sawant, the bar dancer whose tragic journey formed the heart of the original film. Tabu's portrayal in Chandni Bar (2001) earned her widespread critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress, solidifying her status as one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished performers.

Her potential return is seen as crucial for maintaining the authenticity and emotional depth of the sequel. Tabu, who was born on November 4, 1971, will be 55 years old in 2026, and continues to be active with projects like 'Drishyam 3' which released on May 21, 2026.

A New Vision for the Sequel

While the original Chandni Bar was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who vividly depicted the gritty underbelly of Mumbai's dance bar culture, the sequel is reportedly set to be helmed by Ajay Bahl. Bhandarkar, known for his reality-inspired dramas, is currently busy with his upcoming film The Wives. Ajay Bahl's involvement suggests a fresh perspective on the narrative, while the film is expected to revisit a similar ecosystem, exploring stories rooted in Mumbai's underworld with the same gritty tone that earned the original critical acclaim. ‘From Family Moments To Travel Culinary Quest’: Katrina Kaif Shares Candid May Update With Fans (See Post).

What We Know So Far

As of June 12, 2026, an official announcement from the producers regarding the final cast and other key details is still awaited. However, the prospect of these two powerhouse actresses collaborating on such a significant project has undoubtedly placed 'Chandni Bar 2' firmly on Bollywood's most-watched list.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).