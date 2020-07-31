As 'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani turned 28 on Friday, to make the day special, her co-actors and friends from the industry flooded the internet with special birthday greetings. Kareena Kapoor Khan sent an adorable wish for her 'Good Newwz' co-star on Instagram by posting a glamorous picture of the two. She noted, " Happy birthday dear Kiara Advani, May only good wishes come your way..."Amongst everyone, Advani's 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor wished his 'Preeti' with a sweet note on the Instagram story and shared a picture with her from the film. Kiara Advani Birthday: Shahid Kapoor Wishes Actress The Kabir Singh Way! (View Pic)

Along with the picture, Shahid wrote an adorable message in 'Kabir Singh' style. His note read, "Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir's wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare." It also has Shahid's bitmoji on it.nVarun Dhawan, too, extended birthday wishes to Kiara with a special note on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Happy bday Kiaraadvani.. eat as much cake as you like today without feeling guilty. " (along with a yellow heart emoji). The 'Dishoom' star also shared a picture wherein Kiara and Varun are seen playing tug of war with the 'Good Newwz' star's dupatta. Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday Wish for Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani Is Sweet and Full of Love!

Siddharth Malhotra's Wish to Rumoured Girlfriend

Siddharth Malhotra's Wish to Rumoured Girlfriend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan's Adorable Wish For Kiara

Varun Dhawan's Adorable Wish For Kiara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wish to Good Newwz Co-Star

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wish to Good Newwz Co-Star (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor Wishes Kiara the Kabir Singh Way

Shahid Kapoor Wishes Kiara the Kabir Singh Way (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manish Malhotra Dedicates Instagram Post to Kiara

Sending a big hug to the birthday girl, actor Siddharth Malhotra send in birthday wishes to Kiara on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine, Big love and hug." Along with a festive picture of Advani with a huge candlelit cake. Calling Kiara her 'beautiful muse forever,' fashion designer Manish Malhotra sent birthday wishes to the actor in an Instagram post. He noted alongside two stunning pictures of Advani, "My beautiful muse forever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest. stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday. #love #kiaraadvani #stunning in @manishmalhotraworld."nTo which, Kiara adorably replied in the comments section and wrote, "Love you so much," alongside red heart emojis.