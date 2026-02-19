O’Romeo, the latest collaboration between producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj, continues to demonstrate a strong commercial hold. According to the latest figures, the film has minted a worldwide gross of INR 75.80 crore, marking a significant milestone for the production. The film, which is inspired by true events, has been praised for its blend of high-octane action and Bhardwaj’s signature layered storytelling. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Shahid Kapoor’s Witty Reply to Kapil Sharma’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Question Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

‘O’Romeo’ Box Office Collection

The box office breakdown shows a robust performance in the domestic market, with an India gross of INR 58.30 crore. Internationally, the film has secured an additional INR 17.50 crore, bringing its total global standing to INR 75.80 crore.

Industry insiders currently tout O’Romeo as Bhardwaj’s most successful commercial venture to date, signalling a strong reception for his shift toward a more adrenaline-driven narrative.

‘O’Romeo’ Box Office Update

A Fusion of Action and Artistry

Beyond its financial performance, O’Romeo has gained attention for its technical and creative choices. It has officially emerged as the first Bollywood film to integrate the Spanish dance form Flamenco into its choreography, adding a unique aesthetic to the traditional Indian film format.

Audiences and critics alike have highlighted the film's "refined music" and "flawed characters" as central to its appeal, maintaining a gritty tone consistent with Bhardwaj’s previous work.

High-Profile Ensemble Cast

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film features a star-studded lineup led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, supported by Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal. Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’ Romeo’ Secures 'A' Certificate and Legal Win; Vishal Bhardwaj Thriller Set for Valentine’s Day 2026 Release.

Adding to the film's "event" status are special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey, whose roles have contributed to the film's widespread buzz across various demographics. O’Romeo is currently playing in theatres globally.

