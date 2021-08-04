Every time we talk about Kishore Kumar, it leaves us with a huge lump on our throats. We do miss him. We miss his voice, his method to the madness, his quirks...everything. Loving Kishore is as easy as falling for his innumerable songs. There's something so unique and uninhibited about the man that you often wonder how can someone like him lived in a world like this. His voice heals and that we feel is the biggest achievement for any singer. His zany and eccentric nature had also won him monikers like crazy and mad. In fact, rumours are legendary that the man made producers and others run after him. One such zany incident was insisting on giving an interview to Lata Mangeshkar alone. Himesh Reshammiya Recalls How Kishore Kumar Re-Recorded a Song Inspired by Lata Mangeshkar’s Rendition

In the book, On Stage With Lata, Mohan Deora and Rachana Shah, many instances from Mangeshkar's music tours have been surmised. One such incident, as per Rediff, is Lata Mangeshkar had taped her interview with a New-York based Indian Television programme. Kishore Kumar too was supposed to do the same but when he sauntered in with a flower in his hand, something about the arrangement displeased him. He decided to back off from the interview and the only way he could be persuaded was when his demand of having Lata Mangeshkar interview was met. Bappi Lahiri Reminisces Working with Kishore Kumar on Legendary Singer’s Last Song That Was Shot in Mehboob Studio

This is what happened after that...

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have sung plenty of duets and most of them are our favourites. On his birth anniversary today, we can only say Kishore da, thank you for being you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).