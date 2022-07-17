Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is to present and distribute the much-awaited Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha all over Tamil Nadu. The announcement coincided with the one by Chiranjeevi saying that the 'Mega Star' would present the film in the two Telugu-speaking states. Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi Is ‘Privileged’ To Present Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film in Telugu.

Red Giant Movies took to Twitter to make the announcement. The production house, still basking in the success of Kamal Haasan's Vikram, said: "Proud and honoured to present the extraordinary journey of Laal Singh Chaddha. Tamil Nadu theatrical release by Red Giant Movies."

The company has been handpicking movies that are relevant and important to Tamil cinema and industry insiders have already declared that Laal Singh Chaddha will be another feather in Red Giant's cap. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Hollywood superhit Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11 this year. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Promise a Roller-Coaster Ride in This Forrest Gump’s Hindi Remake (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Red Giant has had a dream run this year. Apart from distributing the blockbuster Vikram, its portfolio has superhits such as Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don'. Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Red Giant Movies will be presenting some of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films, including Vikram-starrer Cobra and Santhanam-starrer Gulu Gulu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).