Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is finally out! The trailer gets unveiled at the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the IPL 2022 final on May 29. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Events in India's history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, an autistic man who has a great understanding of emotions." The trailer video promises a beautiful storyline of the flick filled with love, warmth, laughter and happiness. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Enjoys Panipuri at the Trailer Preview of His Film in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Here's The Tweet:

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

