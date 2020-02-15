Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan Starrer Mints Rs 12.40 Crore on Valentine’s Day

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, definitely had the perk of releasing on February 14. Being Valentine’s Day, there would be many who would be keen to watch the romantic drama. And who would want to miss an Imtiaz Ali directorial flick? Moreover, it was the first film of alleged ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, and fans were eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on the big screen. The day one results are out and Love Aaj Kal has managed to rake in double digit on the opening day. Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali Puts Up Another Disappointing Show in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Vaguely Annoying Love Story.

The hype around Love Aaj Kal was sky-high, however, the film didn’t live up to the expectations of both the audiences and critics. It opened to mixed reviews (which was not expected), but still raked in Rs 12.40 crore on the day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz.” Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Film Opens With Poor Occupancy In The Morning Shows At Multiplexes.

Love Aaj Kal Day 1 BO Details:

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

Watch The Trailer Of Love Aaj Kal Below:

The Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, had opened to positive reviews. But it did not mint great numbers at the box office. Let’s wait and watch how this Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer manages to compete the box office race.