Love Aaj Kal Quick Movie Review: The '90s Love Story Scores Over the 2020 Romance in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Film

Love Aaj Kal stills (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2009 film Love Aaj Kal was one of the biggest hits of Imtiaz Ali. Now on a low after the debacle of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz looks to gain the confidence back of his fans with the reprise of Love Aaj Kal with a different cast. Gone are Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Giselle Montero. In their place arrive Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Sara Ali Khan Unleashes Colourful Havoc During Love Aaj Kal Promotions (View Pics).

Like with the original film, Love Aaj Kal 2020 has two different storylines set across two timelines. In the present timeline, we meet Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) whose one-night stand takes a strange turn, after Veer refuses to have sex with her but continues to follow her. Zoe gets her love lessons from the owner of a cafe she sets her base in, a character played by Randeep Hooda. He narrates his own story, claiming Veer reminds him of his younger self. As a commitment-phobic Zoe begins to draw parallels of this story to her affection towards Veer, she becomes closer. However, things turn brittle when Zoe realises that the cafe owner's love story isn't exactly a fairy tale romance. Kartik Aaryan's 'Nibba-Nibbi' Tweet While Promoting Love Aaj Kal With Arushi Sharma Gets Him in Trouble, Twitterati Calls Him Racist.

Like with Imtiaz Ali's recent films, Love Aaj Kal is about the dissection of modern-day romances with its conflicted characters. It isn't easy to empathize with them, but at certain moments, you could relate to some of their quirks. The present-day storyline has its ups and downs, but the '90s story is more captivating, especially the shocking turn it takes. It makes us curious to see how Imtiaz Ali takes both the love stories to its respective happy endings if there is one!