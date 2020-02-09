Sara Ali Khan Unleashes Colourful Havoc During Love Aaj Kal Promotions (View Pics)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is a stunner who likes taking her city by storm. A fashionista in making, the Princess of Pataudi is always at her chirpy best and we simply love the way she presents herself. From a Manish Malhotra designed traditional suit to an Atelier Zuhra's modern creation, she believes in slaying all the time and is never restricted to any one appearance. Sara's style file for Love Aaj Kal promotions is probably her best attempt so far and we think she deserves a round of applause for same. Sara Ali Khan's Traditional Outfit Has Us Going Sharara Sharara With Her Stunning Manish Malhotra Creation!

Sara Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal Promotions

For her recent round of promotional events, Ms Khan picked a rather cute and colourful halter-neck mini dress that was in tandem with her vivacious persona. The outfit was perfect for her lean frame and she did a stellar job in nailing it to the hilt. A very vibrant and delightful choice, we must say.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Simmba girl further picked black ankle strap heels to go with her outfit and rounded off her look with a messy ponytail, dark-kohled eyes, contoured face and pink lips. She prefered simple styling to go with her loud outfit of the day. Sara Ali Khan's Newest Outing for Love Aaj Kal Promotion Can be Summed up in Three Words - Pretty, Polka and Phenomenal!

Sara probably believes in going against the popular notion. She sticks to what she thinks is best for her and doesn't give a damn about who says what about her. While one may think if her choices are too gaudy for thier eyes, we say they are fun and not everyone's capable of knowing their worth.