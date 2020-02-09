Kartik Aaryan's 'Nibba-Nibbi' Tweet While Promoting Love Aaj Kal With Arushi Sharma Gets Him in Trouble, Twitterati Calls Him Racist

Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kartik Aaryan might be in deep trouble right now for using the N-word casually. The actor is right now busy promoting his upcoming film, Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal. In his recent tweet, he posted a video where he is trying to pose with his co-star Arushi Sharma the old-school way. However, he captioned this video in the current offensive viral meme format that consists of words 'nibba' or 'nibbi.' The netizens took notice of the same and slammed the unaware Kartik for using the N-word casually.

Here is the Meaning and Definition of Nibba and Nibbi-

In case you too are unaware, the words are currently a sort of viral trend through various meme formats. The Slang dictionary says, 'Nibba is an alteration of 'Nigga,' a variant of the N-word reclaimed by some Black speakers.' Nibba is mostly used by the white people during their interaction online to avoid using the actual offensive word and fall in trouble. However, it is still considered to be as offensive as the N-word.

This is downright racism! Did you just use a variation of the N word? How do you miss basic sensitivity — Shatabdi Ray Choudhury (@CAShatabdi) February 8, 2020

You know you're using the N word to somehow sound cool right? — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) February 8, 2020

@twitter do something it's against the rules, he's clearly saying the N-word suspend his account — 💥 (@clownskin1) February 9, 2020

Sexist, homophobic aur racist bhi hai? Wow what a combo 🤩🤩🤩🤩 — commie-rad yeehaw (@insha_clowngirl) February 8, 2020

The term “Nibba” is an alteration of the N-word started by the alt-right to avoid suspension and now widely used by indian shitposters as well. Disappointed tho not surprised to see a bollywood celebrity endorsing it. https://t.co/zSPinUwUcg — Muhfat™ (@kjshikhar) February 8, 2020

The actor has probably not gauged the seriousness of what he has written on the social media account. However, after the flak, we wonder if he takes any quick action to do some major damage control. Stay tuned for more updates.