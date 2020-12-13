Singer Lucky Ali, whenever renders any track, manages to leave us spellbound and speechless and mesmerized and all adjectives that mean beautiful and soulful. A few weeks back, the singer played an unplugged version of O Sanam and sent netizens into a frenzy. The video went viral and no one could keep calm for the many days following his video. Lucky Ali's Video Singing 'O Sanam' is Going Viral on the Internet; Twitterati Enjoy this Trip Down the Memory Lane.

And now, the legendary singer played O Sanam again at Arambol beach in Goa on the demand of fans. The video of the impromptu performance was shared by Nafisa Ali and once again, has been making all the right noise on social media. Nafisa tweeted, "Lucky Ali at Arambol in North Goa after listening to the musical evening was requested for a song and he sang impromptu for all present . Was a lovely setting." Lucky Ali Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Will Always Remain Our Favourite!.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

Lucky Ali is in Goa since the past few days and actress Nafisa Ali has been sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram frequently. Lucky is the son of singer Mehmood Ali and despite growing in a filmy family, the singer has managed to create an identity of his own in the industry.

