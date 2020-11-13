Anyone wondering where did Lucky Ali disappear suddenly? He was quite the sensation post the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai where he was a playback singer for 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum'. The actor even starred in a couple of Bollywood movies and later decided to take a sabbatical of some sorts. Listening to his songs are among the many memories that we like to cherish and his recent video singing 'O Sanam' is hitting us really hard. Lucky Ali Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Will Always Remain Our Favourite!

Recently, during a live session, the singer cum songwriter surprised his fans with an unplugged version of his most-beloved song O Sanam. The video was later shared by his fan page called Lucky Ali Gigs, post which it has garnered several thousand views. While his new avatar was rather shocking, fans were happy to sing him sing once again. They soon flooded the comment section on YouTube with happy and encouraging words while occasionally mentioning their favourite song sung by him. Thursday Throwback! When a Young Anil Kapoor and Lucky Ali Played Step-Brothers in a Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar Film.

Check Out His Video

Lucky Ali is old but pure gold. He defined Indi-pop through his memorable songs. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/ow4AmOue2o — वरद शर्मा / ورد شرما (@VaradSharma) November 13, 2020

In his illustrious career so far, Lucky Ali has managed to work with some brilliant composers like A.R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vishal-Shekhar among others. A legend in himself, we thank him for giving us so many beautiful memories and wonderful compositions. And on that note, let's hear all his beautiful songs on loop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).