The trailer for Kajol's upcoming horror film MAA was released online on May 29. Scheduled for theatrical release on June 27, 2025, the film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia. Set in the same universe as Devgn's 2024 supernatural hit Shaitaan, MAA follows Kajol's character as she goes to extreme lengths to protect her daughter from a demon after relocating to a village. ‘Maa’: Is Ajay Devgn Secretly Directing Kajol’s Horror Movie? Viral Pics Spark Speculation!

While the MAA trailer delivers chilling visuals and an intensely dark tone, it also presents a unique celebration of motherhood. Notably, the cast and crew credits feature each individual's mother's name as a middle name—director Vishal Furia appears as 'Vishal Revanti Furia', Ajay Devgn as 'Ajay Veena Devgn', and co-producers Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Kumar Mangat Pathak as 'Jyoti Santha Subbarayan' and 'Kumar Mangat Bimla Devi Pathak', respectively.

This heartfelt tribute extends throughout the closing credits.

Closing Cast Credits in Maa Trailer

MAA marks the expansion of a new horror universe, building on the success of Shaitaan. The film also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, and Indraneil Sengupta, with a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and Aamil Keeyan Khan. ‘MAA’ Poster Out: First Look Unveiled, Kajol Unleashes Her Inner Warrior in Fiery New Avatar.

Watch the Trailer of 'MAA':

This project is Kajol's first leading role in a horror film, contrasting with her husband's established repertoire in the genre, including hits like Bhoot and Shaitaan. Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Revathi's Salaam Venky (2022), followed by OTT releases such as Lust Stories 2 (2023) and Do Patti (2024), both streaming on Netflix.

