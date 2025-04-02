Kajol takes the lead role in the upcoming horror film Maa, produced under her husband Ajay Devgn's banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms. While the film is officially directed by Vishal Furia, known for Chhorii, recent buzz suggests that Devgn may be more involved in the filmmaking process than just as a producer. A few viral pictures have sparked speculation, showing the National Award-winning actor handling the camera in a scene featuring Kajol, leading many to wonder if he is ghost-directing Maa. Devgn has previously helmed films such as U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa. Also, we can’t help but be curious about that massive hatchet in Kajol’s hands. ‘Maa’: Kajol’s Fierce Mother Protects Her Daughter in Epic Battle of Good vs Evil in Vishal Furia’s Mythological Horror Film; To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date (View Motion Poster).

Is Ajay Devgn Ghost-Directing 'Maa'?

