Madhuri Dixit Birthday: 5 Stunning Songs of the Dance Queen That Are Iconic In Their Own Ways! (Watch Videos)

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene's birthday! The Bollywood actress just turned a year older. she has been ruling the hearts since 90s with her beautiful an contagious smile and amazing acting skills. But what no one can beat is her dance skills! She has been considered as the dance icon by most of them in the industry as well as the fans otherwise. So, on her main day, here we list out some of her most cherished dance songs. Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff And Other Bollywood Stars Who Dance Only To Steal Hearts! (Watch Videos).

The Dance Of Envy- Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The track is shot between Madhuri and Karisma Kapoor. It does not have vocals and is purely based on beats.

Ek Do Teen- Tezaab

The dance number is one of the iconic ones. Her hooksteps in this peppy track is probably copied by every dance lover ever.

K Sera Sera- Pukar

The song stars Madhuri along with another pro dancer, Prabhudeva. The duo set the stage on fire with their flawless moves!

Dola Re Dola- Devdas

The beautiful song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is filled with grandeur and trademark steps. With beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri syncing together, the song turns out to be the favourite of many!

Maar Daala- Devdas

Madhuri looks like a goddess in green in this amazingly made song. The actress did full justice to the Indian classical dance form in this one.

These are some of the go-to tracks of MD that should be added to a permanent playlist of any Bollywood dance lover. She has earned a sea of fans through these and more such gems and she deserves it! We wish the shining star, a great year ahead!