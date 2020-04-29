International Dance Day 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff And Other Bollywood Stars Who Dance Only To Steal Hearts! (Watch Videos)

Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

International Dance Day 2020 is here! We know that there is not much we can do to celebrate this amazing day this year. The COVID-19 lockdown has forced the dancers or dance enthusiasts to simply be at home. But then again, who has stopped you from practicing at home? The extra time we have at the hand due to the unending quarantine, can be very well used to sharpen the dancing skills or learn a new dance form. If you are a Bollywood fan, you have been probably doing that already. Thankfully, we have some really good actor-dancers in the industry who can guide us virtually. Watch Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, S Sreesanth, Chris Gayle Dancing Videos As We Celebrate International Dance Day 2020.

On this International dance day, we bring to you the videos of some best dancers in B-town right now. While a few names from this list have been associated to dance since forever, others are like a breath of fresh air. Take a look at those actors of Bollywood who are also dance icons for many!

Hrithik Roshan- Of course, you expected his name! As kids, we have grown up trying to match his steps and fans still follow him religiously. No one can beat his charm. No One!

Watch Hrithik's Ek Pal Ka Jeena Video Here:

Madhuri Dixit: The actress with contagious smile made everyone's heart go dhak-dhak with her moves. Grace and goofiness, combined in her dance, she is a guru to many. It is a no-brainer that she is the queen of expressions.

Watch Madhuri's Dance Of Envy Video Here:

Prabhudeva: The south actor-choreographer-dancer almost once convinced the naive fans that he has no bones! His flawless moves became his identity in no time. He has his own 'Prabhudeva' style, making his steps and style a brand in itself.

Watch Prabhudeva's Kay Sera Sera Video Here:

Tiger Shroff: How can we not add his name to this list? He is considered to be the perfect student of his 'guru' Hrithik! The action lover is as flexible as a band and is truly a vision while dancing!

Watch Tiger's Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Song Here:

Shraddha Kapoor: She is the new in the dancers lot, with potential bursting like a balloon. The bubbly actress makers everyone swoon over her with sometimes cute, sometimes sexy moves.

Watch Shraddha's Sun Saathiya Song Here:

Disha Patani: The stunner is simply a sight to behold whenever she takes to the dance floor. With her scintillating moves, she has some of the classiest and hottest of performances under her name.

Watch Disha's Do You Love Me Song Here:

Well, these are the go-to people in the Bollywood fraternity when it comes to dance. There have been an ample of them in the past who have been a guiding light to these stars. However, for the young gen, these actors serve as mentors and why not! They totally kill it! Happy International Dance Day, dear dancers!