Mast Mein Rehne Ka Movie Review: The movie opens and one of the most familiar logo animations of a historical Hollywood production house Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) plays out. You will be surprised if you aren't aware of Amazon's buyout of this over a century-old studio in 2022. It also makes you have faith in the content and for the most part, Mast Mein Rehne Ka doesn't disappoint. Mast Mein Rehne Ka Trailer: Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta’s Prime Video Film Promises To Be a Light-Hearted Entertainer (Watch Video).

75-year-old widower Kamath (Jackie Shroff) lives alone in Mumbai, battling loneliness. A robbery by a man named Nanhe (Abhishek Chauhan) activates a series of changes in the life of an otherwise introverted Kamath. He befriends Mrs Handa (Neena Gupta), a widow, by stalking her and learns to be happy once more. Nanhe, a talented seamster, somehow manages to find his footing but sustaining the same turns out to be quite tough. He finds solace in Rani (Monika Panwar), a beggar, and dreams of a better life.

Mumbai is a big city where everyone is hustling to make a good life. This film captures the essence of being lonely in this crowd perfectly. Focusing on people from different strata of society, it manages to bring forth how this feeling resonates with them all. There's a myth that the poor don't have the luxury to feel loneliness let alone face it. This film shows how this can't be further from the truth. Rani spends her time begging at traffic lights and dancing for the rich at intimate parties. In a scene, she too talks about being left behind by everyone. Then there's the heartbreaking alienation of the elderly by their kids.

The film has a very easy-going way of addressing these issues to keep the content light. But it manages to make an impression because we all feel lonely at times. So it's less preachy and more relatable.

However, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is massively failed by its pace. The movie picks up well but then slumps tragically. The worst bit, it never recovers from this slump and that threatens to wash off any initial mark that it leaves on the audience. Also, the stalking bit is annoying, so that's something that the audience might have to overlook to like this movie.

Watch the trailer of Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Jackie Shroff is simply brilliant! The scene where he mildly breaks down while talking about how there's no one to talk to in his life is simply superb! Yes, he makes for a killer villain but Shroff in such believable roles is a notch above all his peers. His craft has aged like a fine wine, unlike his peers! Neena Gupta is extremely affable while Abhishek gets you every time with his sincere portrayal. Special mention for Rakhi Sawant, she does well for her bits. Good to see filmmakers putting some faith in her eccentric self.

Final Thought

Mast Mein Rehne Ka makes me hope patience is a virtue for those who are watching this movie. Trust me, if you can stay put, the outcome may not completely disappoint you. Mast Mein Rehne Ka streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 2.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).