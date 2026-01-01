War films may usually be liked by a certain section of the audience for their good battle sequences. However, the best war films don’t just have action scenes from the battlefield. They have an emotional quotient and thought-provoking scenes and dialogues that give out a message of peace instead of war. Director Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis, released in cinema theatres on January 1, 2026, is just that. Ikkis, starring a dashing Agastya Nanda in his feature film debut, and the late Dharmendra in his last and major role, is a beautiful film about love, sacrifice, and the futility of war. Amid the storm of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy action film Dhurandhar, which is unstoppable at the box office since December 2025, Ikkis may come across as softer, but a much-needed perspective. Most of Dhurandhar shows a recreated town of Lyari in Pakistan, while much of Ikkis shows Pakistan’s Lahore and Sargodha. The back-to-back release of both films presented by Jio Studios has another connection with both being period films (one 1970s and the other, 1980-90s and 2000s), and both about India and Pakistan – Dhurandhar primarily about terrorism, and Ikkis about war. Let’s take a look at the performance of the Ikkis the film, the cast, crew, and director. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

So, what is Ikkis about? Maddock Films’ Ikkis tells the story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee, Arun Khetarpal. The Second Lieutenant of the Indian Army was martyred at the age of just 21, hence the name of the movie – Ikkis means 21 in Hindi. Arun Khetarpal died on December 16 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a day before the ceasefire was called by the neighbouring country. 'Ikkis': Bobby Deol Voices Young Dharmendra, Adding Emotional Depth and Legacy to the Film.

Sriram Raghavan has a distinctive style of filmmaking, loved by discerning viewers. Whether his films have a good box office record or not, they certainly have a cult following – be it Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Agent Vinod (2012), Badlapur (2015), or Andhadhun (2015). In Ikkis, the director breaks his own mould. Sriram Raghavan's cinematic treatment of Ikkis is mind-blowing. Since the movie is a retelling of a real-life war hero, Raghavan does not make it quirky or with twists and turns. But he adds his own distinctive treatment to how the film is presented. Right from start to finish, Ikkis is different from what you have seen before. The way the film begins and the way it ends, both with a detailed tribute to the real heroes, feels commendable and not propaganda. The beginning and end pay tribute to martyrs, reading out full details and making the viewer alert. While there are reports that this was a requirement by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it has been done gracefully. The middle of the film is a delight, with the story told through numerous flashback sequences and thoughtfully reconstructed moments. The nostalgia is appreciable and involves you as a viewer.

Dharmendra is the soul of Ikkis! There is no Ikkis without Dharmendra, the beloved Indian star who died on November 24, 2025. He holds the film together. The veteran actor’s performance as former Army man ML Khetarpal who loses his young son Arun Khetarpal to war, is as natural as it always has been in his previous films, emotional and poignant.

Agastya Nanda delivers a fine performance in Ikkis. He did do well in his streaming debut in The Archies on Netflix in 2023. But that film was meant mostly for the young. With Ikkis, Agastya Nanda has really come into his own. A new star is born! He acts naturally and with finesse reserved for the more senior actors. If he chooses his future projects well, he is here to stay. It doesn’t matter that he is a ‘Nepo Baby’, being the son of Shweta Bachchan and grandson of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Agastya Nanda is also related to the Kapoor family; his grandmother was Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Simar Bhatia shines in her debut and has sparkling chemistry with Agastya Nanda as Kiran, his love interest. Another ‘Nepo Kid’, being the niece of superstar Akshay Kumar, Simar gives no reason for complaints. Her screen presence is refreshing and confident in her debut.

Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a solid, bankable performance as a Pakistani Army personnel, especially during his scenes with Dharmendra. Ekavali Khanna, as his onscreen wife, has good screen presence. The actress who plays his daughter has also done well for herself.

The supporting actors of Ikkis have done a great job, especially the soldiers on either side, with special mention of some known names like Sikandar Kher and Vivaan Shah. Deepak Dobriyal shines in a blink-and-miss appearance as a Pakistani.

The music of Ikkis by the White Noise Collectives, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Irshad Kamil, is decent and placed at moments where it is required. The song Sitaare, sung by Arijit Singh, is especially soothing to the ear and pleasant to look at with the fresh pairing of Agastya and Simar. The background score is apt. Monisha R. Baldawa and Pooja Ladha Surti both serve as editors of Ikkis and show us how a war film is done. Pooja Ladha Surti is also the co-writer of Ikkis, along with Sriram Raghavan and Arijit Biswas. The taut and crisp writing deserves applause.

Vijay Ganguly, who has also done Dhurandhar and Saiyaara this year, delivers as the choreographer of Ikkis with nice moments. The war sequences by action director and stunt coordinator Alexander Drozhzhin and action co-director Andrey Tomashevskiy are top-class, usually seen in Hollywood war films.

As much as it is a war film, Ikkis is about love, sacrifice, bravery, courage, and ultimately compassion and forgiveness. It is not anti-war in highlighting the sentiments we feel for our martyrs, but it urges the viewers to reflect on the futility of war. Ikkis, a film that stays with you from start to finish. This is no Dhurandhar and don't expect it to be so. It is Arun Khetarpal's story, of his life and martyrdom. Watch Ikkis with a big heart and you will feel like revisiting it for the moments and the message it delivers.

Rating: 4.0

