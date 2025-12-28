Sarvam Maya Movie Review: Akhil Sathyan’s Sarvam Maya is a warm, feel-good entertainer that is entirely palatable for family audiences seeking a film that is gentle, humorous, and emotionally reassuring. It comfortably fits into the brand of cinema that his father, Sathyan Anthikad and his elder brother Anoop Sathyan have been refining in recent years, and it also feels like a natural progression from Akhil’s own earlier work, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. There is a reassuring familiarity to Sarvam Maya, but it is presented with enough freshness and sincerity to make it a pleasant watch rather than a retread. ‘Sarvam Maya’: Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy Cleared by CBFC With ‘U’ Certificate, Hits Theatres on December 25.

The film also works as a much-needed return to form for Nivin Pauly, tapping into the restrained, affable persona that first earned him his fanbase. This is Nivin without the excesses that made films like Love Action Drama, Saturday Night, and Ramachandra Boss & Co hard to sit through. While I remain one of the few who appreciated his turn in Malayalee From India, there is no denying that he is in supremely likeable form here, grounding the film with an ease that allows the humour and emotion to flow naturally. Sarvam Maya feels like the kind of film from which he can genuinely rebuild his rapport with audiences.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - The Plot

Sarvam Maya follows Prabhendhu, a man born into a Namboothiri family steeped in rituals and poojas, but who himself is an atheist with a deep love for music and an almost permanent shortage of money. This makes him the black sheep of the family, especially in the eyes of his father (played with understated severity by Raghunath Paleri), even though he shares a warm bond with his bachelor uncle (Janardhanan).

Watch the Teaser of 'Sarvam Maya':

When financial desperation forces him to assist his cousin and closest friend Roopesh (Aju Varghese) during a ritual, Prabhendhu’s life takes an unexpected turn after a botched exorcism leaves him accompanied by the ghost of a young woman, played by Riya Shibu.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - Smart Reworking of Familiar Themes

For Malayali audiences, this narrative territory is well-trodden: a reluctant human protagonist befriends a lost spirit and helps them find closure. It is difficult not to draw parallels with Mohanlal and Nayanthara-starrer Vismayathumbathu (2004), which itself carried echoes of Marc Levy’s novel If Only It Were True (later adapted into a Hollywood film Just Like Heaven).

Sarvam Maya follows a similar emotional rhythm as Vismayathumbathu, blending humour with sentiment and gradually building a bond between the living and the spectral. The broad beats are predictable - Prabhendhu’s unresolved issues with his father, his anger towards God rooted in past trauma, and the ghost’s missing memories all head exactly where you expect them to.

A Still From Sarvam Maya

What makes the film work, however, is the manner in which Akhil Sathyan stages these familiar beats. The first half leans heavily into humour, spending time establishing Prabhendhu’s personality and reviving the comic chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese. Notably, their banter feels relaxed and genuinely funny this time, a far cry from their grating outings in LAD and Saturday Night. The comedy here is more understated, more conversational, and consequently far more effective.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - Riya Shibu's Breakout Performance

The film truly finds its spark with the entry of the ghost. Riya Shibu delivers an effusive, charming performance that easily feels like a breakout moment for her. More importantly, the character itself is thoughtfully written. This is a ghost who is still figuring herself out - experimenting with her powers, dressing with youthful flair, and reacting to fear with the same instinctive panic as her human companion. Her decision to christen herself 'Delulu' sets the tone for a character that is playful without becoming gimmicky.

A Still From Sarvam Maya

At its core, Sarvam Maya is a love story of sorts, built on companionship rather than romance, and the film treats it with a gentle touch. The evolving relationship between Prabhendhu and Delulu is tender and disarmingly sweet, elevated by Sharan Velayudhan’s soft, inviting cinematography. Despite the age gap between the leads, their chemistry never feels awkward; instead, it carries an innocence that gives the film much of its charm. There is even a K-drama influence in how their bond is framed - something Akhil seems to acknowledge through small details like Delulu’s fondness for K-pop and her playful insistence on teaching Prabhendhu finger-heart gestures.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - Nivin Pauly Back in His Favourite Arena

And yes, while Riya Shibu is rightly praised for her effervescent, instantly likeable performance, Sarvam Maya ultimately rests on Nivin Pauly’s shoulders - and he carries it with reassuring ease. There is something familiar and comforting about the way he plays Prabhendhu, echoing the phase of his career when humour and vulnerability came effortlessly, as in Thattathin Marayathu, Neram, Premam, and Oru Vadakkan Selfie. After a run of films where his instincts seemed slightly misaligned with the material, Pauly appears relaxed and in control here, allowing the character’s emotional beats to land without pushing for effect. It is the kind of performance that gently reminds you why he once dominated this space, and why he still belongs in it.

A Still From Sarvam Maya

He is complemented well by a toned-down Aju Varghese, whose scenes with Pauly finally rediscover a sense of timing and ease that had been missing in their recent collaborations. The supporting cast functions with similar restraint, adding texture without demanding attention. Raghunath Paleri and Janaradhan are wonderful as the hero's father figures, while Arun Ajikumar, Anand Ekarshi, Althaf Salim, Vineeth, and Methil Devika slip comfortably into the film’s rhythm with their small parts.

Alphonse Puthren and Priya Prakash Varrier have single-scene cameos, though I felt Puthren's character could have been expanded more. His part feels abruptly ended.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - The Little Niggles

The film is not without its inconsistencies. The rules governing Delulu’s ghostly abilities are loosely defined and occasionally contradicted - she cannot touch people in one scene, yet happily pranks Roopesh by holding his hand in another; she possesses a character once, only for that power to be conveniently forgotten later. Similarly, Prabhendhu’s emotional repair work, particularly his journey from atheism to faith, feels more functional than deeply explored. His disbelief stems from personal trauma rather than philosophical inquiry, making his eventual transformation feel inevitable rather than earned. Saturday Night Movie Review: Nivin Pauly-Aju Varghese's Film Chucks the Fun Out of This Friendship Saga.

A Still From Sarvam Maya

The film falters most noticeably with the late introduction of a sub-romantic track involving Preity Mukundan. While she brings grace and screen presence, her character exists largely to inject mild tension into the central relationship, without contributing meaningfully to the narrative. Fortunately, the film recovers with a finale that is emotionally satisfying, aided by its best song arriving at just the right moment. Justin Prabhakaran’s music blends seamlessly with the film’s soothing tone, even if a few melodies evoke a sense of déjà vu.

'Sarvam Maya' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Sarvam Maya is a film that knows exactly what it wants to be - a modest, heart-forward entertainer, and delivers on that promise with warmth, humour, and a surprisingly tender soul. Anchored by a reassuringly charming Nivin Pauly and complemented by a delightful Riya Shibu, the film is a charming delight for those who love feel-good entertainers that explore the tenderness of human nature.

Rating: 3.5

