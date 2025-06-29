Mumbai, June 28: Late Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi said please pray for my pari as he addressed the media following the cremation. A visibly shattered Parag said, "Please mazak drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sab se request karta hu please meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega’ (Please avoid any drama and don't indulge in frivoulous things. I request you all to kindly pray for my Pari)"

Shefali's final rites were performed at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium by her father, brother, and husband according to Hindu tradition. Shefali's "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was also laid to rest at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium back in 2021. A video of her husband and Hindustani Bhau carrying Shefali's body to her bier circulated on social media. Shefali became close to Hindustani Bhau during their time in the Bigg Boss house. She even used to tie rakhi to him. ‘I Love U My SHEFU’: Arti Singh Says Her Heart Breaks Seeing Parag Tyagi Without Wife Shefali Jariwala.

Talking about their love saga, Shefali initially married Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo in 2004, however, the couple ended up partying ways in 2009. After some years passed, Shefali met Parag during a dinner gathering hosted by mutual friends. Hitting it off instantly, these two stayed in a hush-hush relationship for around four years. Making things official, the couple finally tied the knot in 2014. These two do not have any children, but they are pet-parents to their furry child Simba. Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Actress’ Last Post on X Was a Tribute to Her ‘Dost’ Sidharth Shukla Who Died Due to Cardiac Arrest.

‘Please Mazak Mat Banaiyega’

Shefali passed away on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest. The Mumbai police reportedly received a distress call at 1 AM on Friday night. Parag even rushed Shefali to the Cooper Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. Although the initial reports suggest that Shefali might have passed away due to a cardiac arrest, the official cause of death is yet to be shared by the doctors who performed the postmortem. Meanwhile, police have also recorded the statements of eight people in the matter including the family members, servants and the doctors.

