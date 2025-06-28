The nation woke up to the heartbreaking news of actress-model Shefali Jariwala's demise on Saturday (June 28). The actress, who rose to fame with the iconic 2000s song "Kaanta Laga" and Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away in the late hours of Friday (June 27) in Mumbai. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andher, where doctors declared her brought dead. She was taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. As tributes pour in from all corners for Shefali, netizens noticed an eerie detail that has left fans even more heartbroken. Her last tweet was a tribute to her late friend, Sidharth Shukla. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Her Final Instagram Video Had Urged Fans to ‘Start Living Life’ - WATCH.

Shefali Jariwala’s Last Tweet Was for Late Sidharth Shukla

Upon hearing about the sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala, fans have been going through the actress' social media handles and expressing their grief online. However, we noticed that she was not very active on X (formerly Twitter). Nevertheless, her last post on the platform will leave you emotional. Made on September 4, 2024, Shefali Jariwala shared a heartwarming message for her fellow Bigg Boss 13 participant and dear friend Sidharth Shukla.

Check Out Shefali Jariwala’s Final Tweet Before Her Demise

Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZNv6Ft1hG — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) September 2, 2024

She shared a heartwarming picture of herself hugging Sidharth Shukla and captioned it "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla" along with a red heart emoji. The post was shared on the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's third death anniversary. Shefali Jariwala had a close bond with Sidharth Shukla and had also revealed that they had dated briefly before entering the reality show. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 Best Moments of the Reality Star From ‘Bigg Boss 13’! (Watch Videos).

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla, one of the most loved celebrities in Indian television, passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. He was just 40 at the time of his demise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).