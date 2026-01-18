Actor Parag Tyagi has made controversial claims alleging that black magic was performed on his late wife, actor and music video star Shefali Jariwala, before her sudden death in June 2025. Tyagi shared his views during a candid podcast conversation with actor Paras Chhabra, stating that he strongly believes supernatural forces were involved. Shefali, best known for her breakout appearance in the remix hit Kaanta Laga, passed away at the age of 42. Her death had earlier been attributed to cardiac arrest, according to medical reports. ‘Together Forever’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Late Wife Shefali Jariwala in Emotional New Year 2026 Post (Watch Video)

Parag Tyagi Claims Black Magic Behind Wife’s Death

Speaking about his belief in black magic, Tyagi said, "Yaar pata hai bahot saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko but main bahot maanta hoon. Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se dukhi hai. Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya but kisine toh kiya hai. Aur mujhe mehsoos hota hai ke kuch toh gadbad hai. Ek baar nahi do baar hua hai aisa mehsoos, aur ek baar toh nikal gaye lekin iss baar thoda heavy rahi cheezein, I don't know, idea nahi kya cheez thi kya nahi." (Look, I know many people don’t believe in these things, but I strongly do. Where there is God, there is also the devil. And you know, people are not unhappy because of their own sorrow, but because of someone else’s happiness. I don’t think it happened I know someone did it. I can’t say who did it, but someone definitely did. And I can feel that something is wrong. I’ve felt this not once but twice. Once, we managed to overcome it, but this time it was much heavier. I don’t know, I have no idea what exactly it was or wasn’t.) Tyagi added that this was not the first time he sensed something unusual.

Claims of Sensing Warning Signs

Elaborating further, Tyagi said he could sense when something was wrong with Shefali. "Main jab baitha hoon na bhakti mein mujhe mehsoos hojaat hai kuch toh gadbad hai. Pehli baar mein woh itni Hasmukh ladki hai, unko main exactly symptoms toh nahi bata paaunga. Main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga but mujhe unko touch karke samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh main thoda sa, pooja badha di thi. I know for 100 percent kisi ne toh kiya hai." (When I sit in devotion or prayer, I can sense that something is wrong. The first time, she is such a cheerful girl — I can’t really explain the exact symptoms. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but just by touching her, I could understand that something wasn’t right. This time it felt more intense, so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for 100 percent that someone definitely did something.) Tyagi refrained from sharing specific symptoms. During the conversation, Paras Chhabra added, "Neend nahi aati, anxiety, depression, dark circle aana." Parag Tyagi Says ‘Love You Till My Last Breath’ in Emotional Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala.

Watch Parag Tyagi's Full Interview:

Official Cause and Public Reaction

Following Shefali’s death in June 2025, official medical reports cited cardiac arrest as the immediate cause. However, Tyagi’s recent comments have reignited public discussion and controversy around the circumstances of her passing. There has been no official confirmation supporting claims of black magic or supernatural involvement. ‘Will Share What Actually Happened’: Parag Tyagi Launches Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation and YouTube Channel To Fulfil Late Wife’s Dream of Girl Child Education and Women Empowerment (Watch Video)

Remembering Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala rose to national fame with Kaanta Laga and later appeared in television and reality shows. Her sudden passing deeply shocked fans and members of the entertainment industry. In the months since her death, Tyagi has remained active on social media, sharing memories, tributes and messages honouring Shefali’s life and legacy. His latest statements have drawn mixed reactions online, with many expressing concern while others urging sensitivity and reliance on verified medical findings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Abraa Kaa Dabra Show). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).