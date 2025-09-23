Months after the shocking demise of actress Shefali Jariwala, her husband Parag Tyagi has spoken out to clarify misinformation surrounding her death. Opposing circulating reports, Parag firmly denied claims that Shefali died due to anti-ageing medicines taken on an empty stomach. ‘Happy Birthday Dad From Your Shefu’: Parag Tyagi Pens Note for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Father on Birthday (View Post)

Shefali Jariwala Took Monthly IV Drips

Speaking on the YouTube channel Shefali Parag Tyagi, Parag called these reports “half-baked information”. He explained that Shefali’s health routine was disciplined and well-managed. “Shefali didn’t want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through an IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen and glutathione, one of the best antioxidants,” he said.

Parag Tyagi Clarifies Shefali Jariwala’s Fasting Rumours

Addressing rumours about fasting on the day of her death, he clarified, “She did fast that day, but she had food after performing pooja, then slept, and ate again later. It wasn’t like she didn’t eat at all.” Parag emphasised that Shefali’s youthful appearance came from her balanced lifestyle, controlled diet, and regular workouts, not any secret anti-ageing treatments. “She controlled her diet but never deprived herself. She would enjoy ice cream or Chinese food on Sundays, and we worked out together after,” he added. Parag also urged the public and media to stop spreading false claims. “I don’t know where this fasting story came from. People just picked it up and spread it. I request everyone to find the truth before talking,” he said. ‘Coming Very Soon’: Parag Tyagi Announces New YouTube Channel and His Social Media Dedicated to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala To Support Her Foundation (Watch Video)

Watch Parag Tyagi's Podcast:

‘Kaanta Laga’ Star Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with the 2002 hit music video Kaanta Laga and went on to work in films and reality shows including Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Baby Come Na, Ouch 2, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. Her sudden death left fans and the industry in shock, making her husband’s clarification all the more important to set the record straight.

