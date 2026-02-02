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The much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Film, a cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed crime-thriller web series, has officially wrapped up its shooting schedule, igniting a fresh wave of excitement among its dedicated fanbase. Lead actor Ali Fazal, known for his portrayal of Guddu Pandit, along with other prominent cast members, took to social media to share exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments, marking the significant milestone in the production journey. The film is poised for a grand theatrical release in 2026, promising to expand the gritty universe that has captivated audiences for years. ‘Mirzapur: The Film’: Ali Fazal Teases Guddu Pandit’s Return in Intense BTS Glimpse From Rajasthan Schedule (Watch Video)

Ali Fazal Shares BTS Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses Ignite Fan Anticipation

The announcement of the wrap was met with enthusiasm as cast members offered a peek into the camaraderie and hard work that went into creating the film. Ali Fazal, a central figure in the franchise, has previously shared candid photographs from the sets, featuring a reunion of the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Shweta Tripathi. More recently, the wrap-up was celebrated with posts showcasing clapperboards, group selfies, and celebratory messages from the team. Actress Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, also shared a picture of the clapperboard with "Mirzapur The Film Wrapped" inscribed, alongside a group photo of the entire cast and crew, expressing her excitement for the film's release. These glimpses have served to heighten anticipation, offering fans a taste of the intense narrative and character dynamics that define the "Mirzapur" world.

The Enduring Appeal of the 'Mirzapur' Phenomenon

The Mirzapur franchise, which debuted as a web series on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, quickly garnered a massive following for its compelling storyline, complex characters, and raw depiction of power struggles in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh. The transition to a feature film signifies a significant expansion of this universe, bringing the beloved (and often feared) characters to the big screen. The film will see the return of core actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta. Even Divyenndu's character, Munna Tripathi, is set to make a return, despite his demise in the series, further intriguing fans about the film's plot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who also helmed the successful web series, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. ‘Mirzapur–The Film’: From Cast To Release Date – All You Need To Know About Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer Produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Anticipation Builds for Theatrical Release

The completion of filming marks a crucial step towards the theatrical debut of Mirzapur: The Film in 2026. The production house, Excel Entertainment, confirmed the wrap with a social media post featuring a clapperboard, reinforcing the excitement surrounding the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting how the cinematic adaptation will build upon the established narrative, promising new story arcs while retaining the brutal and power-hungry essence of Mirzapur. The shared behind-the-scenes content has not only celebrated the conclusion of a demanding shoot but has also effectively fuelled the already immense anticipation for what is expected to be a significant entry in Indian cinema.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ali Fazal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).