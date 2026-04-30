‘Don 3’ Controversy: Ranveer Singh Wanted ‘Strong Language’, ‘Violence’ in Farhan Akhtar’s Film? Here’s What New Reports Claim

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New details have surfaced regarding Ranveer Singh’s departure from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, suggesting the split was caused by a specific clash over the film's tone. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Singh pushed for a significant shift in the franchise's direction, requesting the inclusion of "strong language" and more "intense violence" to align with modern action trends. ‘Dhurandhar’ Duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar To Reunite for New Film? Here’s When Filming Begins.

Why Did RanveerSingh Exit ‘Don 3’?

The report indicates that Singh, who is currently seeing major success with the Dhurandhar franchise, wanted to reimagine the iconic character with a darker, more aggressive edge. He reportedly believed the character of Don should "change his DNA to match the current violent" tone that has become popular with contemporary audiences. The actor allegedly felt that incorporating "harsh language" and a grittier atmosphere was necessary for the character to evolve in 2026's cinematic landscape.

Farhan Akhtar Stays Firm

Director Farhan Akhtar was reportedly not on board with these creative changes. Sources claim Akhtar stood firm against adding "abusive dialogue" or excessive brutality, arguing that the legacy of Don portrayed previously by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan never relied on such elements to establish its impact. Insiders close to the production noted that the filmmaker was unwilling to bow to external pressure, with one source stating, “Farhan very much wanted to make the film he originally set out to make.”

Ranveer Singh's Specific Demands and Logistics

Beyond the script's tone, reports suggest Singh placed a list of specific conditions before the makers. These reportedly included: The use of seven vanity vans (two of which were to be covered in black cloth). Requirement of 100 kg of ice on set. Personal control over the editing of action sequences. The inclusion of his own dedicated team to supervise stunts.

Financial and Legal Aftermath

The disagreement eventually led to Singh’s exit in 2025, which sparked a financial dispute between the actor and Excel Entertainment. The production house reportedly sought approximately INR 40 crore in compensation for pre-production costs and scheduling disruptions. ‘Pralay’: Ranveer Singh’s Zombie Thriller With Jai Mehta on Track, Shooting Starts This Month.

Recent updates indicate a move toward resolution, with reports suggesting Singh has agreed to return his INR 10 crore signing amount and may offer the production house a stake in his upcoming project, Pralay, to settle the matter. Farhan Akhtar recently addressed the friction in an interview, noting that in the industry, one must "expect the unexpected" and take challenges in their stride

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).