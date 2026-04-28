Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence on ‘Don 3’ Amid Ranveer Singh’s Exit, Says ‘Nothing Can Be Taken for Granted’

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Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Don 3 following the departure of Ranveer Singh from the project. In a new interview, the director reflected on the unpredictable nature of the film industry and the logistical challenges that have recently stalled the highly anticipated sequel. Akhtar’s comments come amid reports of a professional "mess" and financial negotiations between his production house, Excel Entertainment, and the actor’s representatives. Post ‘Dhurandhar’ Success, Ranveer Singh To Return INR 10 Crore Signing Fee To End ‘Don 3’ Dispute With Farhan Akhtar?.

Farhan Akhtar Addresses ‘Don 3’ Controversy

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan Akhtar shared his perspective on the recent casting shifts and production hurdles. When asked about the "mess" surrounding the film, Akhtar noted that the industry has taught him to be prepared for sudden changes.

“What I've learned is I mean just to expect the unexpected," Akhtar said. "Nothing can be taken for granted till you actually have it on film. You know that's really what it is."

Reflecting on his career since his debut, Akhtar acknowledged that he has enjoyed a largely successful journey alongside his partner Ritesh Sidhwani and high-profile collaborators. "From the time that I began... till they came on they said yes let's make this film—from that moment on I've had the most incredible ride," he remarked. However, he admitted that the current situation with Don 3 represents the more difficult side of the business, stating, "You realise that at some point, there will be a period that's going to be a little bit more challenging."

The Fallout and Financial Settlement

The "challenging period" Akhtar referenced relates to the breakdown in the production timeline after Ranveer Singh’s exit. Reports suggest the departure triggered a complex dispute regarding pre-production investments. According to industry insiders, the fallout initially involved a demand for compensation totalling INR 40 crore from Excel Entertainment to cover costs incurred while Singh was attached to the lead role.

To resolve the impasse and avoid further delays or legal action, Singh has reportedly returned an INR 10 crore signing fee to the production house. Additionally, sources indicate a unique settlement was proposed where Singh would grant Excel Entertainment a stake in his upcoming project, Pralay, to offset the losses. ‘Don 3’: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Replacing Ranveer Singh in Upcoming Spy Film.

Despite these setbacks, Akhtar maintained a pragmatic outlook on the future of the franchise. He emphasised the importance of staying resilient in the face of production "hardships," noting that one must simply "take it in your stride" and continue working creatively to find a new path forward for the character.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).