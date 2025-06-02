Monsoon - there is no better season than the perfect rainy day for all monsoon lovers. During this monsoon time, everyone craves hot drinks like chai or coffee with some hot fritters. Guess what you are missing out on? How can you forget to add the perfect Bollywood songs, especially in this monsoon 2025 season? Every music lover will agree that there's something truly magical, especially when it comes to listening to some of the best of the best Bollywood songs. These Hindi songs magically makes you feel even more special. So here we have gathered Bollywood's romantic, happy, and soulful rain songs for you that you can listen to and enjoy the magic of monsoon. Welcome Monsoon Images, Quotes and Mumbai Rains Pics: A Season of Nostalgia and New Beginnings.

Isn't it true that whenever raindrops gently fall on the window of your car and the fresh and cold air with the earthy scent of the soil comes from your window soil during that time, you think again and again about which song should be perfect for this situation, like "Rimjhim Gire Saawan" or "Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish?" Check out the monsoon special Bollywood rain songs to enjoy the season. Mumbai Rain Quotes for Instagram and Welcome Monsoon Captions: A Love Letter to the City in Showers.

'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin'

"Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin" song is from movie Meri Pyaari Bindu sang by Parineeti Chopra which was released in 2017.

Watch Video of 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' Song:

'Hum Tum'

"Hum Tum" song is from the Hum Tum Movie sung by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo, which was released in 2004.

Watch Video of 'Hum Tum' Song:

'Dekho Na'

"Dekho Na" is from the 2006 movie Fanaa, for which Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan sang the song.

Watch Video of 'Dekho Na' Song:

'Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish'

The song "Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish" is from the movie Half Girlfriend, sung by Ash King, and the movie was released in 2017.

Watch Video of 'Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish' Song:

'Rim Jhim Gire Saawan'

The song "Rim Jhim Gire Saawan" is from Manzil, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and the movie was released in 1979.

Watch Video of 'Rim Jhim Gire Saawan' Song:

This year's Monsoon, try to make your playlists sassier and more personalised by adding some of the best Bollywood songs. Also, do not miss the chance to make your rainy day more special; it will bring you much peace, emotion, and happiness.

