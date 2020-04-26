Moushumi Chatterjee Birthday Special: 5 Melodious Songs Of The Actress That You Must Know About

Moushumi Chatterjee in Pyaasa Saawan, Manzil and Anuraag (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Moushumi Chatterjee is this sweet-smiling, pretty and talented actress whose work in movies has been appreciated by many. Did you know she was married off at the time when she was only in the 10th standard? She debuted in Bengali cinema in a film titled Balika Badhu. How apt, isn't it? She married legendary musician Hemant Mukherjee's son Jayanta Mukherjee. Her journey in Bollywood began only after her marriage and her debut Hindi film was Anuraag in 1972.

In her illustrious career, Moshumi Chatterjee worked with some of the biggest names in the industry from Shakti Samanta to Basu Chatterjee to Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan. But on her birthday today, we would like to introduce you to some of the melodious songs that Chatterjee has been a part of.

Rim Jhim Gire Saavan - Manzil

A couple, Mumbai rains and Lata Mangeshkar...that's what romance is all about. Chatterjee looked so unbelievably in love that Amitabh Bachchan seemed pale in comparison.

Megha re megha - Pyaasa Saawan

Anyone who is into Indian classical music, it doesn't get better than this. This song has so much context now. The summer heat in Mumbai is making us sing that to the clouds. Chatterjee and Jeetendra's subtle chemistry is so pure.

Neen churayi chain churayi - Anuraag

Chatterjee played a blind girl who falls for a dashing Vinod Mehra. Just mind the playful lyrics and also the fact that love is not at the mercy of perfection.

Teri garam saansein - Swayamwar

This majestic melody by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohd. Rafi will make anyone fall in love. Moushumi's shy love for Shashi Kapoor is so beautiful!

Oh Hansini - zehreela insaan

The emotions that Kishore Kumar can make you feel is unmatched. This song between Rishi Kapoor and Moushumi Chatterjee is a fan favourite since many years now.

We know we must have made you watch some of the movies of Moushumi Chatterjee with this listing. You can thank us later!