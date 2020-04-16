Mrs Serial Killer: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina's Characters From the Upcoming Netflix Thriller

Mrs Serial Killer Stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming thriller titled Mrs Serial Killer. The Netflix original will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in lead roles and while we wait for the thriller to release soon, the makers have now dropped a few new stills that are only taking our excitement to another level. The film's director Shirish Kunder took to Twitter to share an amazing new still of Jacqueline as he introduced her character to us. We bet ever since the announcement, you have been dying to find out what role the actress will be playing in this crime drama. Well, here are some new deets! Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Why There Is Never a Dull Moment in Her Fabulous Life With This Photoshoot!

Sharing a gorgeous image of Jacqueline in a dimly lit space looking sideways, the director wrote, "Introducing: @Asli_Jacqueline as Sona Mukerjee. A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love? Mrs Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia." Apart from Fernandez, Kunder also introduced the other characters from the show such as Manoj Bajpayee's Dr Mrityunjoy Mukerjee and Mohit Raina's Inspector Imran Shahid. Mrs Serial Killer: Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Netflix Film Premiers on This Date.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukerjee:

Introducing: @Asli_Jacqueline as Sona Mukerjee. A loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. How far will she go for love? Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/R7B9QOe7ry — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

Here's Manoj Bajpayee's First Look from Mrs Serial Killer:

Introducing: @BajpayeeManoj as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer? Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/XuAF6rOYVi — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

Meet Mohit Raina's Inspector Imran Shahid in the Netflix Original:

Introducing: @mohituraina as Inspector Imran Shahid. Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted? Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/mspcaGhH2C — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020

Mrs Serial Killer has been directed by Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan. The film is all set to release on Netflix on May 1.