Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Why There Is Never a Dull Moment in Her Fabulous Life With This Photoshoot!

Jacqueline Fernandez Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her innate ability to infuse a bit of sass and oodles of gorgeousness to any style is what keeps us hooked, booked and cooked. The vibrant and vivacious Jacqueline Fernandez strides in with a refreshing charm, oodles of confidence and a burst of insanely infectious laughter. A spunky fashionista that she is, the Bahraini-Sri Lankan diva's tryst with all things sartorial are courtesy of her fashion stylist Chandini Whabi. In the fashion riddled tinsel town when most of her contemporaries struggle with nailing the so-called apt style, Jacqueline Fernandez delights with her offerings. While experimentation in fashion is not up to everyone’s alley, Jacqueline has marched way ahead with her quirky sense of style, upping the bar every time. Jacqueline Fernandez loves playing the muse, whether it's an ethnic ensemble or a chic western one, Jacqueline aces the vibe with a strong beauty and hair game, sealing the deal with that vivacious and infectious smile of hers. A recent photoshoot for a tabloid had her flitting from one brilliant vibe to another, all with wondrous outcomes.

The photoshoot was lensed by Rohan Shrestha and styled by Chandini Whabi with Stacey Cardoz. The glam was helmed by Jacqueline's go-to artist Shaan Muttathil. Here is a closer look at Jacqueline's rendezvous with all things chic. Jacqueline Fernandez Has That Hell Yeah, I Am Sassy in a PANTSUIT Vibe Going On!

A Dolce and Gabbana black corset was teamed with pants from I Am Gia. High top boots from Prada, shoe charms from Misho Designs and necklace by Chanel and Viange Vintage upped the infallible black vibe. Messy textured wavy hair and subtle glam of pink lips and blushed cheeks completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez in All Black for a photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A lace cami was layered with a latex cord set from Deme and Fendi jacket. White Nike sneakers, earrings by Misho upped the look. Messy textured wavy hair and subtle glam completed the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez is Sporty Chic for a photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Satin ivory-toned blazer and pants by Rita Vinieris teamed with a bralette by For Love and Lemons were dramatised by feathers from Falguni and Shane Peacock. Messy textured waves, subtle glam with winged eyes completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez Is a Delight in Florals With a Whole Lot of Tassels and Sass!

Jacqueline Fernandez is Ivory Chic for a photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.