The teaser for latest Hindi song"Yimmy Yimmy" by Tayc and Shreya Ghoshal is out. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez joins Tayc in the teaser video, flaunting her sensual dance moves in this upbeat track. Rajat Nagpal, Tayc, and Nyadjiko crafted the music, complementing Tayc and Rana Sotal's catchy lyrics. The full music video is set to release on March 8. Jacqueline Fernandez Officially Changes Her Name's Spelling to 'Jacqueliene' on Instagram!

Watch Yimmy Yimmy Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).