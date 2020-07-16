Netflix India has been teasing fans for a while, promising a loaded shower of content. The actors and the streaming platform were using the hashtag #ComeOnNetflix to raise the excitement of the fans. And here it is! A string of projects have been lined up for the fans at once including of films, series and shows. These include a bunch of stellar artists as well as various genres. The promo was released and it sure looks exciting. #ComeOnNetflix: Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Drop Major Hints About their Upcoming Releases on OTT Platform; Big Announcement on July 16.

In the latest 17-originals-line up, we can see the following projects: Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, Konkona Sen-Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Radhika Apte-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai, Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo, Bobby Deol's Class of '83, Yami Gautam-Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny, Tabu-Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy, Prajakta Koli's Mismatched, Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men, Kajol-Mithila Palkar's Tribhanga, Shabana Azmi's Kaali Khuhi, Bombay Rose, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Pooja Bhatt's Bombay Begums, Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba.

Watch The Promo Here:

🚨🚨🚨 We're all set to drop 17 upcoming originals! Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?! 🚨🚨🚨@WeAreNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7g6Iob0Cg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

Well, in case you have watched the promo now, you know that there lies one huge binge watch session ahead of you! The line up definitely looks promising. So, which project are you the most excited about?

