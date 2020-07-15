After Amazon Prime made the headlines with its list of upcoming movies releasing on their platform, Disney+ Hotstar followed the suit and Netflix will soon join the same league. The OTT giant is expected to make a major announcement on July 16 and it will include their list of upcoming movies and new series. While we know Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl has already ditched its theatrical premiere and will release on Netflix directly, we weren't aware of its remaining line-up until today. Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri Starrer Torbaaz to Hit OTT Platform in October 2020?

Currently, actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kajol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjeeda and others are dropping major hints about their upcoming releases that are headed for Netflix. We can expect these names to find a place in the platform's huge announcement that's slated to come out tomorrow. Have a look at why #ComeOnNetflix is currently trending on Twitter. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's Next to Premiere on Netflix?

Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi's Kargil Girl

Bombay Rose

Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba

Anurag Basu's Next Multi-starrer, Ludo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai

Anil Kapoor's Ak vs Ak

#ComeOnNetflix bhai, it's time for the battle of the best! 💪 pic.twitter.com/62R2wPNMNj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare

Haha #ComeOnNetflix you've become better than me in keeping secrets! Not fair 🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vznjGkFb2E — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 15, 2020

Kajol's Tribhanga

Bobby Deol's Class of '83

Yami Gautam's Ginny Weds Sunny

Besides the above releases, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz and Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train are also expected to be a part of the announcements.

While Amazon's list included regional releases along with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Disney+ Hotstar announced Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj; The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Sadak 2, Lootcase and Khuda Hafiz in its list of upcoming productions. Netflix may be last in the race but don't they say, 'last but not the least?'

