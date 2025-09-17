Anurag Kashyap makes a spirited comeback with Nishaanchi, his first directorial venture since 2023’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The filmmaker, who once claimed he was done with Bollywood - and still has a couple of films like Kennedy stuck in limbo - surprises fans by returning to the crime-comedy genre that made him famous with titles like Black Friday, Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Bala and Dhanush Changed His Filmmaking Vision.

Nishaanchi also marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s grandson, who stars opposite Vedika Pinto. The film features a strong supporting cast including Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Scheduled for release on September 19, Nishaanchi is set to be a two-parter - at least according to leaked censor board details.

'Nishaanchi' Post-Credit Scene and Sequel Tease

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Nishaanchi resubmitted the film for fresh censor clearance even after completing the process once. The new cut includes additional scenes and key changes, most notably a 58-second-long post-credit scene, followed by a six-second slate reading 'End of Part 1.' This strongly hints that a sequel is already in the works.

Other changes in the revised version include the addition of a new song titled "Saram Lagela", a replacement of the opening title credits, the removal of the song "Ee Manwaa" (now replaced by background score), and swapping "Sunday Ke Maar" with "Tohara Naam Dil Pe".

Watch Anurag Kashyap's EXCLUSIVE Interview With LatestLY:

With these updates, Nishaanchi now clocks in at 176 minutes and 48 seconds - making it the longest film Anurag Kashyap has directed to date. The previous record was held by Black Friday (2004) at 162 minutes. ‘Nishaanchi’ Fever Hits Delhi: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto & Anurag Kashyap Soak in Sights and Gorge in Delicacies of the Capital (View Pics).

The Censor Cuts of 'Nishaanchi'

True to Kashyap’s filmmaking history, Nishaanchi did not escape the censor board’s scissors entirely - but the changes are minor. A few swear words were asked to be modified, and the movie has been cleared with a U/A 16+ certificate.

